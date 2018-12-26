Jeff Crosby & The Refugees
Born and raised in Idaho, Jeff Crosby is bringing Americana back to rock. Alongside him to form “The Refugees,” brother Andy Crosby, Will Prescott and Dave Manion have created a form of provocative rock and roll that is a must-see.
The band captures all of the heart of a small town, with all of the energy of classic rock. They seamlessly weave country and rock into a perfect fusion.
Jeff Crosby & The Refugees are playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Mint, 116 S. Main St., Hailey. General admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Friday Night Beer Flights
Twin Beans will be hosting a beer flight night, with brews featured from all over the country. An RSVP is required.
I recently went to a wine tasting at Twin Beans and it was a blast.
I now consider myself a little bit more cultured, I got to try some delicious wine and I made some friends along the way. I can’t wait to see what Twin Beans has to offer with their beer flights.
The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S., Twin Falls.
Create your intention box
Maybe 2018 wasn’t everything you hoped for. Maybe you didn’t get that job promotion that you were hoping for, maybe you weren’t able to stick to your New Year’s resolutions or maybe something else just really soured this year for you. Well, 2019 could be your year with an intention box.
Crystals EnLight is hosting a class so everyone can make their own intention box. Each person decorates a box with what they want from 2019, store manager Mary Ellen Wagenman said. Afterward, the box is tucked away and is opened later in the year to see if you got everything you hoped for.
“An intention box is something I’ve heard of but we’ve never done it here before,” Wagenman said.
Create your intention box at 1 p.m. Sunday at Crystals EnLight. The class is free but attendees will have to purchase supplies. RSVP by calling 208-595-2474 or by messaging the Crystals EnLight Facebook page.
