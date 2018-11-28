Under the Streetlamp: Hip for the Holidays
Bring in the holiday season with Under the Streetlamp, a classic quartet that uses their soothing voices as their instruments.
The group consists of singers Brandon Wardell, Eric Gutman, David Larsen and Shonn Wiley. They are best known for their three nationally broadcast PBS specials.
They will sing holiday favorites such as White Christmas, Run Run Rudolph and more.
Purchase your tickets at 208-732-6288, https://tickets.csi.edu/ or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
The Art of the Gift
Still looking for Christmas presents? You've come to the right spot. The Magic Valley Arts Council presents the Fourth Annual The Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim. This provides a chance to shop for local books, local art and handcrafted items. Pick up some gifts for the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
This Premiere Gift and Book Fair features more than 40 local authors and artists.
Local authors are Jane Bennett Munro (Twin Falls), Page Geske (Twin Falls), David Mensing (Sisters, Ore.), Leslie Redhead (Burley), Ruth Simmerly (Hagerman), Jill Skeem (Kimberly). Cindy Staples (Twin Falls) and Bev Stone (Burley).
Featured artists are Connie Pepper (Twin Falls), Paula Brown Sinclair (Twin Falls), Stephen Poppino (Twin Falls), Corinne Slusser (Rupert), Gary Dempsay (Jerome), Dick and Judy Morris (Buhl), Melissa Sage (Twin Falls), Kathy Hanson (Twin Falls), Donald Pica (Twin Falls), Corey King (Twin Falls) and Ashley Krieger.
Guest Artists are Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers.
Hands On ornaments & cookies for Santa plate
'Tis the season to start decorating your house with ornaments, lights and wreaths. Hands On has got those who love to make their own decorations covered with two Christmas themed classes on Dec. 4.
A Cookies-for-Santa Plate is a step-by-step class for all ages to enjoy. It's a chance for young kids to make a plate that Santa will be happy to see once he finishes all his cookies.
The second class of the day will teach students how to score, break and piece class together to create a gorgeous fused glass wreath ornament. Each participant gets to make two ornaments.
The Cookies-for-Santa Plate class is from 10 to 11 a.m., the fused glass wreath ornaments class is 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N. Reservations are required. Register at www.twinfallshandson.com/silver-clay.
