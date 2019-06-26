Smoky Knights
L.A. based indie rock quartet Smokey Knights are bringing their soulful rock music to Twin Falls.
Their music hearkens back to rock and soul from the '60s and '70s. The band formed in 2013 and quickly became a staple of the L.A. music scene.
Smoky Knights plays from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Koto Brewing Company.
'Capcom Go! — The Apollo Story'
Celebrate the 50th year anniversary the Apollo 11 Moon landing with this unique show.
"Capcom Go!" takes a look at the Apollo program and what it took to get the first humans on the Moon. After the show, a live presenter takes audiences on an exploration of the current night sky. They will give tips for locating planets, how to find constellations and ancient myths about the stars.
The show runs through July 31 at the Herrett Center. Visit herrett.csi.edu for show times.
Kid Entrepreneur Day
When Nikki Nelson moved to Idaho a year ago, she couldn't find any opportunities for her kids to explore business. She decided to make one.
More than 100 children will operate 62 booths for Kid Entrepreneur Day. It's like a farmer's market but ran by children. Homemade cookies, bird houses, essential oils and more will be offered. Children between 5 and 14 years old will have the opportunity to come up with a business idea and rent a vendor’s booth to sell their product or service to the public. All of the products are made, priced and sold by kids.
"This is a good opportunity for kids to learn about money and gain social skills," Nelson said.
The first Twin Falls Kid Entrepreneur Day will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park.
Contact kidentrepreneurday@gmail.com with any questions.
