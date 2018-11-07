Late-night Splash
With the weather getting colder and the low winter sun hiding behind gloomy clouds, going for a swim seems like a perfect pick-me-up to remind us of summer days. Twin Falls City Pool is hosting a nighttime splash, a monthly event starting this Friday through April. It's a chance to swim but at night, and that's an opportunity that is nearly impossible to pass up.
Take a swim from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. this Friday at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust Street North. Prices for Midnight Splash are the standard daily admission: Kids 2 and under are free, 3-11 are $3, 12-17 are $4, 18-59 are $5 and 60 and older are $4.
Anything Potato Cook-off and Bingo
Bring those old family potato recipes out of retirement for the annual Anything Potato Cook-off.
Enter your favorite potato-based dish to win a prize. Make enough for 200 two-ounce samples. The public will decide the best potato dish, judges better come with an empty stomach.
The Filer Events Committee is hosting the event this year. Chairmen of the Committee Joe Lineberry said that any dish is welcome just so long as it includes potatoes.
Entry in cooking competition is free for one chef and helper. The three categories are appetizers, salads/main dish and desserts, with youth and adult divisions.
Bingo is from 6 to 9 p.m., 50 cents per card.
Set-up begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds, Merchant Building 3, 215 Fair Ave. The cook-off is from 5 to 7 p.m.Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and under, $20 for a family. Proceeds go to Filer Fun Days
For entry forms or tickets call 208-731-4318 or 208-312-8041.
The Red Mic Comedy Club Presents: Mikey Pullman
Boise's rising comedy scene comes to Twin Falls next Tuesday. Red Mic Comedy Club is bringing Boise comedian Mikey Pullman with some of the best up and coming comics Reilly Hoy, Casey Rocket and Erin Riley.
Founder of Red Mic Comedy Club K.C. Hunt said that he wanted to bring as much new talent as he could with a familiar act.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at T.F. Brickhouse. $5 at the door.
