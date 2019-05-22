Ellie Mae live at Whiskey Bent Trading Co.
Local musician Ellie Mae played her biggest venue at last year's Twin Falls Western Days but she is no stranger to smaller, more intimate venues.
Mae will be playing at Whiskey Bent's first ever Whiskey Bent After Hours event. A highlight on musicians as well as a chance to check out some of the clothing offered by Whiskey Bent.
She will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Whiskey Bent Trading Co., 256 Main Ave. N.
Inspirata Dance Project Presents: "Koinoia"
The Inspirata Dance Project showed audiences a glimpse of what they have been working on in February. Now, they're ready to show off what they have perfected with their show "Koinoia."
Inspirata Dance Project started in 2013 as an attempt to bring concert dance to Twin Falls. It's a group that isn't afraid to explore ideas and subjects being faced in the community with contemporary movement. This program will feature original dances as well as recordings from local refugees telling their stories while the dancers perform. Before they started choreographing, the dancers listened to the interviews to connect with their subjects.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or at IDPKoinonia.BrownPaperTickets.com.
Hacking the Hacker
SimplicIT is teaching a cyber security training for anyone who wants to keep all of their data safe. This class seems like a necessity for a guy like me who only has computer knowledge from the 1995 film "Hackers."
The class will teach users how to protect their data and how to spot tactics used by criminals to get information. You will also learn about different types of malware and ransomware.
Hacking the Hacker starts at 12 p.m. May 29 at Milner's Gate, 205 Shoshone Street North. Reserve your spot at simplicittech.com.
