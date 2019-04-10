Idaho Humanities Council presents author Hampton Sides
Author, historian and journalist Hampton Sides will speak at the fifth annual Magic Valley Distinguished Humanities Lecture and Dinner put on by the Idaho Humanities Council.
Sides is editor-at-large for Outside and a frequent contributor to National Geographic. He recently published “On Desperate Ground,” a chronicle of marines during the Korean War. His topic of discussion will be “Putting the ‘Story’ Back in History: Why We Need Narratives to Understand Our Past.” After his talk there will be a Q&A section.
General admission is $45 and benefactor admission, which includes a private reception prior to the event, is $75. Tickets can be purchased at idahohumanities.org or by calling 208-345-5346. Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave.
Comedy Night with Kathleen Dunbar
Kathleen Dunbar is bringing her edgy and honest humor to Twin Falls.
Dunbar started comedy in 1999 and has continued to entertain audiences throughout the years. In 2003-2005 she starred on the Las Vegas strip in “Kathleen Dunbar’s Divas of Comedy” at the Sahara Hotel. She tackles motherhood, aging, family and today’s youth are some of the topics with razor sharp sarcasm.
Dunbar will be performing at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
Paddling the Owyhee Canyonlands
Learn all about protected rivers in the Owyhee Canyonlands from a professional.
The class on how you can support ongoing conservation efforts to protect Idaho’s wild rivers celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the legislation that designated more than 300 miles of rivers in the Owyhee Canyonlands under the under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
John Robison, Idaho Conservation League’s public lands director, will give an overview of the different river stretches and how to plan your own adventure in Owyhee Canyonlands.
The class will go from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place.
