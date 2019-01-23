Short Final Aviation: Pinch Hitter Course
I had the pleasure of joining Garth Baker on a flight for an article back in August. Flying with him created a curiosity in flying that I didn't even know I had.
Baker, the owner and teacher for Short Final Aviation, is hosting a Pinch Hitter course to give anyone interested in flying a taste of what it's like. The class is designed to give a non-pilot a better chance of survival should the pilot become incapacitated. The course includes three hours of ground instruction, an hour and a half of instruction in a simulator and an hour of instructions while flying.
Explore aviation and safety with this class at 6 p.m. Friday at Short Final Aviation, 644 Airport Loop, Twin Falls. Tickets are $499, $100 upfront RSVP is required.
To RSVP call Short Final Aviation at 702-201-0752 or email shortfinalaviationllc@gmail.com.
Kevin Ahfat in Concert
Award-winning pianist Kevin Ahfat is bringing his incredible talent to Twin Falls.
Ahfat completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the Juilliard School in New York. He went on to perform with the Seattle Symphony, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard Orchestra, Breckenridge Music Festival Orchestra and Arapahoe Philharmonic.
There is a satisfaction with watching an artist so dedicated to their craft. Just listening to their music feels like an accomplishment by proxy.
Ahfat performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.
Koto concert: Housewarming Party, Fake Space and Mains & Monitors
Salt Lake City punk band House Warming Party will be performing at Koto accompanied by local indie garage rock band Mains & Monitors and Boise band Fake Space.
This is a rocking concert at a great venue. Grab one of Koto's delicious beers and enjoy the music.
Doors open at 9 p.m., music starts at 10 p.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
