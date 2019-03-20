Try 3 months for $3

Ladies Night kick off

Scooter's wants to do something special for all of the ladies in Twin Falls.

Every Thursday, Scooter's hosts Ladies Night. The night offers new specials, special cocktails and different promotions each week for the ladies. No cover charge required.

Ladies Night kicks off Thursday, the event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Scooter's, 137 2nd Ave. E.

Foreign Fruit Concert

This concert includes such notable personalities as Hiperion, Rap House, Enzo the last, psycho Flores, Roy Wilson WônKrû and M.I.G Numen. What an incredible line-up of musicians. This is one for the books.

Catch the hip-hop concert at 8 p.m. on Friday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen Street S.

Succulent Driftwood Workshop

Design something new for your home with this succulent driftwood workshop.

Webb Landscape Inc. finds driftwood from around the river and drills holes in it for customers to put succulents in. Moss is used as a liner and to keep the soil in place. Every material is supplied for the workshop; participants can choose from a buffet of succulents to choose from. 

The Succulent Driftwood Workshop will take place at Webb Landscape, 136 Eastland Drive N. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call 208-209-3248 for details. Driftwood, plants, moss and stones are included in the entry price of $24.99.

