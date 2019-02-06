Comedy Night at Koto with Aaron Woodall
Aaron Woodall is a self-described “nice young man coming to grips with a dirty cynical world.” Luckily, he uses his misery for our pleasure.
Woodall has a humble approach to comedy, often using himself as the butt of the jokes. He pokes fun at the Harry Potter books, the challenges of making friends as a Mormon, and his ex-wife giving him Tinder tips. He was one of Team Coco's Top Ten Comics To Watch at this year's New York Comedy Festival and his jokes have been seen on Fox, Hulu, Fusion and Epix. His first special is streaming now on Dry Bar Comedy.
The comedy show is 18 and older with no cover charge. Woodall performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
Ladies Night kick off
Scooter's wants to do something special for all of the ladies in Twin Falls.
Every Thursday, Scooter's will host Ladies Night that will offer new specials, special cocktails and different promotions each week for the ladies. No cover charge required.
Ladies Night kicks off Thursday, the event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Scooter's, 137 2nd Ave. E.
Pagan Fest Psychic Fair & Witches' Market
Dive into your local magick community with the first indoor Pagan Fest.
Local artists and vendors will supply all of your needs. There will be tarot readers, oracle readers, aromatherapy hand massages and more. This is a great opportunity to explore something new. The festival is free to the public and everyone is welcome.
Pagan Fest goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Kindred Cauldron, 119 Shoshone St. N.
