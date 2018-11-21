2018 5K Turkey Trot
I’m already worrying about packing on some pounds with Thanksgiving this year. I feel like I need to do some sort of physical activity to keep me lean and trim. Maybe a couple of jumping jacks, or I could run 3.1 miles.
What are the chances that the College of Southern Idaho is putting on a 5K turkey trot the very same day?
Funds from the event will help support spring activities put on by the CSI Student Recreation Department. Nobody walks away empty-handed, each participant will receive a fleece blanket to keep warm. There will also be three frozen turkeys along the race route and any participant that finds one and carries it to the finish line is welcome to keep it.
Final registration is 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho, Expo Center parking lot.
Register early at recreation.csi.edu/forms/turkeytrot.asp. The Turkey Trot costs $20 per person or $60 for families of 4. For more information contact Scott Rogers at 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
It’s Lefse Time
Rudy’s-A Cook’s Paradise is at it again with their special holiday tradition. The Nelson Sisters come into the shop with griddles and rolling pins in hand and make lefse for everyone to enjoy. A perk is that it’s all free.
What’s a lefse you might be asking yourself? It’s a Norwegian potato flatbread, think of it like a crepe.
Grab a lefse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rudy’s-A Cook’s Paradise.
‘A Dairy Home Companion’
Comedy veterans Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff present “A Dairy Home Companion.” A variety show that features local musicians, comedians and other performing artists as they show a satirical look at life in the Magic Valley.
“A Dairy Home Companion” takes its format from the radio show “A Prairie Home Companion. Kaminski and Neff have performed in Chicago, Los Angeles and Las Vegas as part of the “Second City” comedy group.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Southern Idaho. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu or by calling 208-732-6288. $10 for adults and $5 for students.
