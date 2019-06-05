Magic Valley Pride is in full swing, here are some of the events that you have to check out:
Ursula’s Ginormous U Show
I’ve written about Ursula’s shows quite a bit. There’s a reason for that: They are just so much fun.
Drag shows are an exploration of gender and a peak into the wild side of sexuality. With that being said, they are just a great showcase of creative performers. These shows are a perfect combination of singing, dancing and over-the-top characters.
Celebrate Pride with this 18 and over event. Ginormous U starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theater. Tickers are $10 to $50 and can be purchased at the door.
Pride Festival
The Magic Valley Pride Festival is more than just an event for LGBTQ Magic Valley residents, it’s an open invitation to the whole community.
The fourth annual event will feature guest speakers and activities starting with a rally at 10 a.m. Festivities end at 6 p.m. Saturday at the City Park. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
Pride Festival After Party
This 21-and-up event will be a night full of drag queen pop-up performances, spirits and dancing. Some of Boise’s fiercest drag queens will be performing and making sure that everyone is partying hard.
Join the celebration from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at The Rouge, 516 Hansen St. S.
Magic Valley Pride Brunch
End Magic Valley Pride with bottomless mimosas, rooftop drag bingo and boozy frosé slushies.
All are welcome to wrap up the weekend of fun with special brunch deals that can’t be missed.
Magic Valley Pride Brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe.
