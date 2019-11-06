Harvest Time Festival 2019
Get your Christmas shopping done early this year with hand made crafts.
Vendors from Idaho, Utah, Montana, California, Washington and Wyoming are offering their goods at the large craft fair. Products include hand-crafted items ranging from metal work, log furniture, jewelry, artwork and much more.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the CSI Expo Center. General admission is $3 per person, children under 10 are free and a full weekend pass can be purchased for $7 per person.
Comedy at Koto
Kris Shaw is the next comedian coming to Koto Brewing Company.
Shaw’s comedy comes from his masterful storytelling. He uses perfectly times pauses to disarm audiences to set up his powerful punchlines. The comedian toured all across the United States and Canada and entertained troops in Iraq, Kuwait and more.
Shaw starts his performance at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Koto Brewing Company. This show is 18 and up.
Adult clay hand-building
Hands On has got those who love to make their own crafts covered with two classes on Saturday.
The Adult Clay Hand-building class is a step-by-step process for artists of any level. It’s a chance for customers to use their hands and create something new and bold. The class started in the fall of 2015 and has become a huge hit.
Artists will be taxed with creating a Santa face wall decoration. The perfect decoration to hang up this season.
The Adult Clay Hand-building starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hands On, 147 Shoshone St. N. Reservations are required. Register at www.twinfallshandson.com. The Clay Hand building costs $20 per person.
