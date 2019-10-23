Halloween Bash
Canyon Crest in Twin Falls is hosting its annual Halloween Bash.
This event will have drink specials and several local DJs providing spooky music — I can only assume they will play “Monster Mash” on repeat. Arrive in your best costume for a chance to win a grand prize of $500. The runner up wins an overnight stay at Cactus Petes plus $100. This party is 21 and up.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party starts at 9 p.m. Saturday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Canyon Crest or at leeradio.net.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
The cult classic film is celebrating its 45th anniversary.
Sweethearts Brad and Janet come upon the creepy castle of flamboyant transvestite and mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The couple loses their innocence and encounters a rowdy bunch of characters including a rocking biker, a creepy butler and the muscular simpleton Rocky.
Attending a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is unlike any other. There are three rules, though: Throwing rice is allowed, shouting at the screen is a must, and costumes are encouraged.
The all-ages show is at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre, and the 21 and up show is 7 p.m. Saturday. All seats are $10. Get tickets at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the Orpheum ticket counter Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the door 90 minutes before the show.
Halloween Queens costume and bingo party
Your favorite drag queens Cloaca and Darla Guns are bringing back Drag Queen Bingo with a Halloween twist.
There will be fabulous prizes and bingo cards are only $1, so there is no excuse not to go. No tickets are required — just purchase your bingo cards, take advantage of the drink specials and grab dinner. Make sure to come early in your most creative Halloween costume to enter the costume contest. To top it off, there will be performances by local drag queens.
The Halloween Queens costume and bingo party will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Yellow Brick Cafe.
