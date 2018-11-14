60 Hours to Fight Hunger
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and now is the time for giving.
South Central Community Action Partnership’s 18th annual 60-Hours-to-Fight-Hunger event kicks off at noon Thursday. The goal this year is to collect over 2,000 turkeys for Magic Valley families in need. Non-perishable food is also accepted.
The Family and Individual Stability Programs Director Misty McEwen said that collectively they have received 26,618 turkeys.
You can drop off canned food or turkeys from Thursday to Saturday at the KMVT studios, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd N. It will run through until 10 p.m. Saturday.
In the Mini-Cassia area, you can donate at South Central Community Action Partnership, 314 E. Fifth St., Burley.
If you would like to volunteer or would like more information, contact McEwen at 208-733-9351, ext. 1010, or misty@sccap-id.org.
Gemstone Climbing 1-year-anniversary
Have you ever wanted to try climbing? Have you ever wanted to try climbing for free?
Gemstone Climbing is celebrating its anniversary by giving the public the gift that keeps on giving — a chance to try climbing. Explore what all they have to offer, which includes climbing, yoga and other fitness related activities.
The Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday and the open house starts at 4 p.m. at Gemstone Climbing, 135 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls.
Anyone entering the facility must have a waiver on file, to speed up the process you can sign an agreement online at tinyurl.com/gemstonewaiver.
‘80s Zumba
I’ve always had trouble with Zumba. I was just made with no rhythm. I’m basically from that town in “Footloose.” Just like that movie, it takes the power of ‘80s pop to get me to finally dance.
Gold’s Gym is offering non-members the chance to try Zumba this month. Dear reader, things only get more enticing from here. On top of all this, it’s ‘80s-themed. Expect neon leg warmers, big hair and hopefully A-Ha’s “Take On Me.”
Back to the ‘80s Zumba meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Gold’s Gym, 1471 Fillmore St., Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.