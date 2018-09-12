Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Arts on Tour 1

GENTRI

 COURTESY PHOTO

Gentri

Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio — dynamic tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever — brings a classic performance that hearkens back to Frank Sinatra, with their only accompaniment being a piano.

Doug Olsen, Gentri’s production manager, said that the group performs everything from the Beatles to Broadway classics. They will also be performing music off their soon-to-be-released album.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow at the CSI Fine Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.csi.edu.

Open Mic Night

Do you like singing? Have you always wanted to show the Magic Valley what you’ve got? Well, you’re in luck because Open Mic Night continues at Yellow Brick Cafe.

The all-ages event encourages anyone and everyone to perform their music live.

Open Mic Night is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls.

The Once A Month Comedy Show: Keith Bergman

Every Tuesday at T.F. Brickhouse, Liquid Milk Comedy Stuff hosts an open mic night and once every month it brings in a traveling comic. This month, Myles Weber and Erik Escobar are gracing the stage.

Weber took first place in the 40th annual San Francisco International Comedy Competition and is currently working on a documentary series “Street Comic.”

The show Tuesday is $5 and starts at 8 p.m. at T.F. Brickhouse. The show is all-ages, but Hunt said there will be some adult content.

