Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series
The Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series is airing its last concert for the season tonight. Local group the Eric May Band is finishing things off with a bang. The band plays a variety of country, rock and blues.
Twin Falls Tonight starts at 6 p.m. today at the Downtown Commons. The concert series is free and open to everyone.
Garbage Man with Mains & Monitors
Garbage Man is Midwest noise rock band touring all the way to Twin Falls to show us how hard Wisconsin can rock.
Garbage Man will be accompanied by local indie garage rock band Mains & Monitors. Mains & Monitors is a staple in the Twin Falls music scene and is enough of a reason to check out this concert.
Garbage Man with Mains & Monitors is from 7 p.m. to 9 .m. today at the Idaho Youth Ranch, 160 Main Avenue North.
‘Dazed and Confused’
The Orpheum Theatre is showing the classic coming-of-age comedy “Dazed and Confused” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film’s release.
I love how as this film gets older it ages like fine wine.
“Dazed and Confused” follows a group of teenagers celebrating the last day of high school in 1976. It has a playful spirit that makes up for its lack of a plot.
A particular highlight is Matthew McConaughey’s character Wooderson, a slimey womanizer that is a delight to hate.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre. All seats are $5. The is a 21+ only event.
