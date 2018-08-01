Drag Queen Bingo
The event is hosted by drag queens Cloaca and Darla Guns. The bingo will be Loteria based, think drawings instead of numbers. There will be fabulous prizes and a Bingo cards are only $1, there is no excuse not to go.
The Drag Queen Bingo will be at the Yellow Brick Cafe rooftop this Friday at 8 p.m.
Magic Valley Beer Festival
This Saturday, the Seventh Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival is upon us. It's an afternoon of drinking from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Von Scheidt Brewing Company, Snake River Brewing, Boise Brewing and more are coming to give the Magic Valley the best beer around.
On top of that, there will be live music. Meridian Rode will be playing from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Mains & Monitors from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Front Porch Flavor from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of event, $10 for a designated driver. Must be 21 or older. Proceeds from the festival are put back into the community through Blue Lakes Rotary.
Tickets can be found at nightout.com.
'Dream to Fly'
If you are in desperate need of a calming experience for your Tuesday afternoon, the Herrett Center for Arts and Science has something that will help. They will be showing "Dream to Fly," which takes audiences through the history of aviation. "Dream to Fly" covers the kites of ancient China, Leonardo Da Vinci, and the Wright brothers.
The show is Tuesday at 8 p.m. Planetarium tickets for adults 18-59 are $6, Senior 60+ are $5, Children 2-17 are $4, CSI students with activity card are $4.
