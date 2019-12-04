Food for Fines
Get rid of those pesky library fines while giving back to the community.
The Twin Falls Public Library will be having its fifth annual Food for Fines program in December. From Dec. 2 to Dec. 31, the library will accept food donations and other needed items to help people in the community. Each item can be used to waive $1 in overdue fines.
Donations can be canned fruits, vegetables and meats, boxed meals and peanut butter, or basic necessity items such as hygiene products, socks and underwear or Band-Aids. School supplies will also be accepted. All items collected will go to South Central Community Action Partnership for distribution.
The Art of the Gift
Still looking for Christmas presents? You've come to the right spot. The Magic Valley Arts Council presents the Fourth Annual The Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim. This provides a chance to shop for local books, local art and handcrafted items. Pick up some gifts for the holiday season from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
This premiere gift and book fair features more than 40 local authors and artists.
You have free articles remaining.
Local authors featured are Kirk Anderson, Liyah Babayan, Lejla Becirovic, Jane Bennett Munro, Rebecca Bischoff, Sharon Farsijani, Page Geske, Shari Hart, Stephen Hartgen, Linda Lantzy, David Mensing, Jill Skeem, Cindy Staples, Bev Stone and Julie Weston.
Featured artists are Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art members Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.
Special guest artists are Mandi Ayers, Angela Batchelor, Iris Boyd, Ronda Cutlip, Gary Dempsay, Ashley Dubois, Brenda Ford, Kathy Hanson, Lynnae Hymas, Cory King, Dick and Judy Morris, Allison Meyerhoff, J. C. Olmstead, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor and Gene Sherman.
Buhl Night Light Parade
The holiday season is here, and there is no better way to kick it off than the Buhl Night Light Parade.
Watch floats, tractors and more dressed in spectacular lights. Come early to enjoy dinner beforehand, warm up with hot chocolate and peruse Buhl stores for presents.
The Buhl Night Light Parade will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Bowl parking lot on Burley Avenue. The route goes along Main Street and Broadway Avenue, then to Burley Avenue and ends back at the bowling alley. The theme of this year’s parade is “Ringing Bells for Buhl.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.