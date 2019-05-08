Glow-in-the-Dark Family Dance Party
Enjoy a night of fun at this family friendly event.
Dance the night away with your family while also entering a raffle to win some great prizes. First place prize is Traeger pro grill, second prize is $300 in gift cards and the third prize is family outing. The Spring Book Fair will be happening during the dance which will offer half-price books.
The Glow-in-the-Dark Family Dance is free and starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Morningside Elementary School, 701 Morningside Drive.
Cancer fundraiser
Scooter's, HWY 30 Music Fest and more local businesses are teaming up to help raise money for a Twin Falls mother who has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic lobular breast cancer.
"I'm just a small part of this," said Gordy Schroeder, a founder of HWY 30 Music Fest. "It's just a small group of people trying to help one of our own."
The event will have live music, Scooter's pulled pork nachos, Lewis and Clark Brewing Company's HWY 30 Golden Ale and a raffle. Proceeds will go to the mother and setting up a college scholarship for her daughter.
"We wanted to make it feel like everyone is helping," Schroeder said. "We're blessed to be in a community like this."
The fundraiser goes from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Scooter's, 137 Second Ave. E.
Mother's Day guide
Here are some quick Mother's Day options for anyone still looking:
- For $39 take your mom to Blu's Mother's Day brunch buffet. They are offering prime rib, ham, bagel bar and more.
- Treat your mother to brunch at Milner's Gate from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy brunch items, regular lunch menu and bottomless mimosas. Or join them for dinner, no cooking and no cleaning is the perfect treat.
- Celebrate your mom at Elevation 486 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Make sure to reserve early to enjoy a meal on the canyon rim.
- Rock Creek Restaurant is offering specials for their top sirloins, Pacific Rim salmon and 8 oz. prime pib. Dinner goes from 5 to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.