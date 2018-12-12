Great-Grandmas Dueling Pianos
An impromptu decision from Linda Temple and Lorraine Rice is leading to the most exciting way to listen to holiday music — dueling pianos.
The duo decided just two weeks back that they would like to spread holiday cheer by showing off their piano skills at the Magic Valley Mall this weekend. The longtime friends aren't afraid to improvise and put their own twists on holiday classics. There will be a microphone for anyone brave enough to sing along.
"We're doing this for nothing, we're just trying to get people in the holiday spirit," Temple said. "And we're great-grandmas, and little kids are fascinated with watching us."
Great-Grandmas Dueling Pianos will be playing at the Magic Valley Mall 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
'A Christmas Carol'
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the Charles Dickens' classic live at the Orpheum Theatre. Christmas isn't complete without indulging in the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge.
This adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" uses only five actors to bring all of the characters to life. The props and sets are minimal, putting more emphasis on the physicality of the actors and the power of imagination.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, plus 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets can be purchased at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Andrew Sleighter at TF Brickhouse
Every Tuesday at TF Brickhouse, Liquid Milk Comedy Stuff hosts an open mic night and once every month it brings in a traveling comic. This month, Andrew Sleighter graces the stage.
Sleighter has a relatable style of stand-up. He wrote for the "Sports Show with Norm Macdonald" on Comedy Central. He's performed his stand-up on "Last Comic Standing" and "Conan."
The show Dec. 18 and is $5 and starts at 8 p.m. at T.F. Brickhouse. The show is for all ages, but Hunt said there will be some adult content.
