Drag Theology Night
Join in on a conversation all about faith and the LGBTQ community.
Twin Falls United Methodist Church is putting together a night full of games, banter and panel discussions.
The event is free to attend and goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave.
Get in the mood for Halloween
The Haunted Swamp is a staple of the Halloween season. The scare-filled course runs for more than a mile and has more than 50 actors waiting to frighten anyone that dares come to the attraction.
The Haunted Swamp opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and select nights from Sept. 27 through Nov. 2 at 646 South Park Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for ages 3-8, $12 for ages 9-12 and $18 for adults.
There are special deals for the opening weekend. Friday there will be a two for one deal and Saturday a journey through the swamp will only cost $12.
You have free articles remaining.
Ghost hunt at Idaho State Tuberculosis Hospital
There is a supernatural energy that resides within the walls of the Old Idaho Tuberculosis Hospital in Gooding. Paranormal experiences like shadowy figures and apparitions plague the building. Only the most brave of souls are permitted to investigate these goings-on.
Ghost Hunts USA is offering a chance for anyone to try to stay the night in a haunted building that explores the history of the old sanatorium.
The hot spot for ghostly activity was built in 1917 as the Gooding College — the school was shut down in 1938. The building became the tuberculosis hospital in the 1940s and closed in 1976. It reopened in 2004 at “The Get Inn Bed and Breakfast,” and it quickly garnered a haunted reputation after multiple ghost sightings.
The overnight ghost hunt includes a hunt with an experience ghost hunting team until 4 a.m. for non sleepover guests and 10 a.m. for sleepover guests, a group seance, a psychic medium, a chance to use ghost hunting equipment and more.
The ghost hunt is filling up fast so visit ghosthuntsusa.com to purchase your spot now. Tickets are $179 for an overnight stay and $129 for the ghost hunt until 4 a.m. The meet up starts at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Gooding University Inn and Resort, 301 University Avenue, Gooding.
If you miss out this weekend there will be other chances to attend on Oct. 25, Oct. 26, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.