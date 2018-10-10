'Seven Deadly Sins'
Drag queens of the Magic Valley are going to revel in wickedness with a "Seven Deadly Sins" show.
Amelia Blayke put together the "Drag Me to Hell" show last year, she wanted to continue the dark theme this year. She said that each queen will perform twice, each with a different sin theme.
"I'm really excited to see what each queen will do," Blayke said. "I assigned them different sins to challenge them."
The "Seven Deadly Sins" drag show is at 9 p.m. Friday at Canyon Crest Dining. Tickets purchased online at eventbrite.com are $10, tickets at the door are $15.
Fundraiser breakfast
Breakfast is served at the Twin Falls Senior Center.
The Twin Falls Senior Center hosts these fundraiser breakfasts the second Saturday of every month. This Saturday's breakfast menu is French toast bake, eggs, ham, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, sausage and hash-browns, with milk, coffee and juice.
Tina Right, who oversees the homebound delivery program at the senior center, said that they are always looking for volunteer drivers to bring people to and from the event. For more information contact 208-734-5084.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Twin Falls Senior Center on 530 Shoshone Street West. Breakfast costs $8 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Free Pumpkin Beer Tasting
Once I think I'm out of writing about pumpkin flavoring, I get pulled right back in.
Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise is hosting a free pumpkin beer tasting. No need to sign up — just stop in and try the new featured drinks.
"This is the best way to try weird stuff," said Natalie Steele, who runs the wine and beer shelf for Rudy's. The event is in its fourth year.
They will feature Elysian’s Night Owl and Punkuccino (a coffee pumpkin ale), Rogue Farms’ Pumpkin Patch Ale and Utah Brewers Cooperative’s Black O’Lantern. Oktoberfest beers from Germany will be offered. Rudy's will also serve fall seasonal beers outside of pumpkin-flavored realm, Steele said.
Try out beer from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.