'Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World' screening
The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service are hosting a free screening of the film "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World."
"Rumble" sheds light on a missing chapter in the history of American music — the indigenous influence. The documentary shows how native musicians helped shape music. Featuring music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson, Randy Castillo and Taboo. A moderated discussion will follow the film.
The screening is at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. A free slice of pizza for film viewers will be given out at 6 p.m.
‘The Irish Pub’ screening
Sun Valley Center for the Arts is having a screening of the documentary “The Irish Pub.”
The film celebrates the greatest institution in Irish society with a look at pub owners and their life, work and devotion to not just getting people drunk but providing the neighborhood with an escape from the doldrums of day-to-day life.
I have a habit of getting incredibly jealous when I hear about simple but creative stories. It makes me frustrated that I didn’t come up with the idea myself. This film gets that same feeling out of me.
Screenings are at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 2nd St. W, Ketchum.
Tickets can be purchased at sunvalleycenter.org.
Breakfast is served at the Twin Falls Senior Center
The Twin Falls Senior Center hosts these fundraiser breakfasts the second Saturday of every month. This Saturday's breakfast menu is breakfast frittatas, ham, bacon, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pasty tray, fresh fruit, coffee, milk and juice.
Guitarist Marla Garret will be performing old time rock and roll, country and gospel for everyone to enjoy.
The Senior Center is always looking for volunteer drivers to bring people to and from the event. For more information, contact 208-734-5084.
Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Breakfast costs $8 per person and can be purchased at the door.
