'Way Down Yonder in New Orleans'

Ground Control Studio is bringing the South to Twin Falls.

Hailey and Adison Hillstead have directed a show inspired by some of the most contagious and energetic music and movement of the South. Ground Control Studio is presenting a family-friendly variety show that offers the rhythmic sounds of jazz and fancy footwork all performed by local talent.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 for orchestra, $20 Mezzanine and $60 for box seats. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com.

For more information visit groundcontrolclogging.com or call 207-731-9092.

Paint Night at Koto Brewing

If you are in desperate need of a night out on the town look no further than Koto Brewing.

Sip on suds while painting the beautiful Beerple Mountains Majesty. A fun entry-level painting with a lush green forest and a deep purple mountain backdrop.

Paint Night at Koto Brewing starts at 7 p.m. June 3 at Koto Brewing Company. A $30 ticket covers all materials needed and step by step instructions. Tickets can be bought at theartofhoppiness.com.

Free yoga week

For Idaho Health and Yoga Awareness Week Gemstone Climbing is offering free yoga classes for the entire week of June 3 — 7. They offer varying levels of intensity from gentle flow yoga to hot yoga.

Visit gemstoneclimbing.rocks to see when classes are offered. All classes will be at Gemstone Climbing, 135 5th Ave. S.

