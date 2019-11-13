{{featured_button_text}}

Cupcakes for a Cause

Sample some tasty treats for a good cause.

For her eighth grade project, Kelsey Roseborough has planned a way to give back. All of the proceeds go to the University of Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Attendees will only have to pay $1 to sample and vote for the best cupcake.

The Cupcakes for a Cause benefit is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Assisted Living, 1803 Parkview Drive.

CSI Jazz Fall Concert

If you are in the need for music, the CSI Jazz Ensemble has you covered with their fall concert.

The audience will hear classics like “In the Mood,” “In a Mellow Town” and more. Attendees will be treated to solo performances from pianist Joshua Cruz, trumpeter Rick Speicher and trombonist Dave Gibson.

The fall concert is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the CSI Fine Arts Center. Admission is free but donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund are appreciated.

Jolly Jamboree

Local group the Eric May Band is here to regale at this Jolly Jamboree.

The band is known for playing a variety of country, rock and blues. There will be wine, beer and door prizes to entertain as well.

Jolly Jamboree starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Whiskey Bent Trading Co., 236 Main Ave. N.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments