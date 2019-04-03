Try 3 months for $3

Craft Beer Month Kick Off

April is the start of craft beer month, which is a great excuse to try tasty beer.

Head on over to Koto and have a pint. On Friday, free Pints Up Idaho glasses will be given out while supplies last.

For more information on Craft Beer Month check out visitidaho.org/craft-beer-month-events to keep up to date on every event.

Intro to Clogging for Adults

Time to check "learning to clog" off your bucket list.

Ground Control Studio is hosting a chance for anyone 18 years or older to learn the basics of clogging. Come in on your first day of class and try on some clogging shoes; tennis shoes can also be worn. Make sure to wear comfortable clothes to move your body in.

Sign up at dancestudio-pro.com or call 208-731-9092 for more information. Cost is $75 for this weekly class running from April through May, 7 p.m. every Wednesday starting April 3 at Ground Control Studio, 2333 Addison Ave. E.

Tom Bennett

Touring country blues one man band Tom Bennett is bringing his music to Twin Falls. He is a Best of Utah 2017 winner and a Country Showdown winner. His music takes listeners to the deep south with original folksy tunes.

He has opened for acts like Blackhawk, Ty Herndon, Steel Drivers, Larry and His Flask, Guitar Shorty, Billy String and many more.

Tom Bennett will be playing at 7 p.m. Friday at Anchor Bistro and Bar, 334 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

He will also be playing at 9 p.m. Saturday at Whiskey Creek Saloon & Grill, 213 Fifth Ave. S.

