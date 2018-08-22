Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Rudy's Cooking Class with Chef John Ash

Renowned chef, author and food and wine educator Chef John Ash is coming to Rudy's-A Cook's Paradise to explore cuisines of Mexico.

Menu: Sopa de Lima (Mexican chicken soup with lime), Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp with sweet garlic sauce), La Paletilla de Cerdo (slow-cooked pork shoulder), Hongos Asados con Salsa Poblana (mushroom soft tacos with Poblano salsa) and Capirotada (Mexican bread pudding).

Mexican Flavors with Chef John Ash is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday at Rudy's-A Cook's Paradise. Entry is $65. Pre-registration is required. You can sign up at cooksparadise.com/events-rudys.

Get tested & school supply drive

Centro De Comunidad Y Justicia and Magic Valley Pride are teaming up to give free testing for STIs, specifically HIV, Hep-C and Syphilis. Legal services will also be offered, said Marisol Cervantes, the HIV Project Manager with Centro De Comunidad Y Justicia.

 Sarah Gill, a director with Magic Valley Pride, said that this is Magic Valley Pride's effort to be proactive within the community.

"We want to get rid of the stigma that only LGTBQ+ should get tested," Gill said "It's good for everyone to be tested."

The testing event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday at La Posada, 355 4th Avenue West.

Centennial Park BBQ & Kayaking

Magic Valley Young Professionals and Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce are celebrating their new partnership with a day of kayaking and barbecuing.

"This opportunity gives Young Professionals the opportunity to tap into the Chamber of Commerce's resources, and the Chamber of Commerce has been wanting to connect with you people who want to grow in the Magic Valley," Andy Hohwieler said.

Hohwieler, president of Magic Valley Young Professionals, said that this is open to anyone. If you have a kayak it's recommended to bring it but AWOL will be at the event offering kayak rentals. The barbecue meal is free.

The festivities start at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Centennial Waterfront Park.

