Celtic harps, rare instruments and wondrous stories
Musicians Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter are a multi-instrumentalist duo with Celtic Harps, Swedish Nyckelharpa, Cittern and more. The audience will experience traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland as well as original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure.
Lynne and Frankfurter hail from San Francisco and started out as street performers. Now they perform with some of the biggest names in folk and acoustic music.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. Tickets are $15 and available at brownpapertickets.com or at the church office Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call 208-733-7023.
Feet Stomping, Hearts Pounding, Hands Flying 5K
Run for your health and for a good cause.
The United Signers Club is hosting a 5K run/walk fundraiser for the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind. Registration check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho.
Tickets are $20 for adults, under 12 tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased at bluecirclesports.com.
Drag Queen Bingo
Your favorite drag queens Cloaca and Darla Guns are bringing back Drag Queen Bingo.
There will be fabulous prizes and bingo cards are only $1; there is no excuse not to go. No tickets required, just show up early, grab brunch and booze, and purchase your bingo cards. To top everything off, there will be performances by Cloaca and Darla Guns.
The Drag Queen Bingo will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Yellow Brick Cafe rooftop.
