Casino night for charity
Blu will transform into a casino for a good cause.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley is raising money to support the children with special needs. Hosted hors d’oeuvres, no-host full bar and casino tables abound to give everyone a good time at this event.
Casino Night is from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Blu, 1986 Addison Ave. E. Tickets are $75, space is limited so make sure to pick your tickets up at Blu Restaurant. Call 208-734-8570 for more information.
Health & Wellness Day
It’s never too late to get that summer body that we all aspire to have.
The Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market is putting an extra emphasis on fitness studios, healthy eateries and wellness-based businesses. Everyone can walk around and find all of the healthy foods that are offered and several fitness challenges to try out.
Health and Wellness Day goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market.
‘Queen of Atlantis’
Time is running out to watch the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s Local Playwright Series production of “Queen of Atlantis.”
The show is written and directed by Dale Laughlin. It tells the story of three actors at different points in their career as they work on the film “The Queen of Atlantis.” The concept originated from one of the Orpheum Theatre’s 24-hour theater projects, where it started as a single act. This is the first of Laughlin’s writings that has been produced for the stage.
“Queen of Atlantis” can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.