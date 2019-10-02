Southern Idaho Buddy Walk
Get outside for a good cause.
The Buddy Walk is aimed at raising awareness and promoting inclusion for people with Down syndrome. All proceeds will be donated to the National Down Syndrome Society.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com. People with Down syndrome and children 2 and under walk for free.
T-Rex Tea Party
Have you ever had tea with a dinosaur? Now is your chance to give your child this great memory.
The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a chance for kids to dress in their finest attire for story time, activities and games and have a tea party with a T-Rex.
This event is from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Public Library. This event is free and open to all.
Bobby Keys Dueling pianos
I’ll always have a childlike fascination with watching two musicians work in unison and play songs on the fly. Lucky for me, Boise’s dueling pianos are coming to Twin Falls.
Dueling Pianos will be playing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company. There is a $10 ticket charge per person.
