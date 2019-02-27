Bull Moose Bicycles Birthday Party
Help Bull Moose Bicycles celebrate turning one year old. The bicycle repair shop will have giveaways, games and complimentary beverages from Koto Brewing for this shindig.
The celebration is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bull Moose Bicycles, 160 Main Ave. W.
Lost Wages Casino Night
Canyon Crest will transform into a casino for the 43rd annual Lost Wages Casino Night.
The Twin Falls Optimist Club is raising money to support the youth in Magic Valley, said Cyndie Woods, a member of the Twin Falls Optimist Club board. Funds will be used for the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, Coats for Kids and to help families afflicted with childhood cancer.
Tables include craps, 21, Texas Hold ‘em and more.
No prizes will be awarded from the tables, but there are still chances to win big. An entry ticket enters you into a raffle for great prizes including a $1,200 credit for Wilson Bates, a $2,000 diamond from Jensen Jewelers and a package for two for the Hwy 30 Music Festival.
Casino Night is from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Tickets are $25 for a single or $40 for a couple. Purchase tickets at tfoc.yapsody.com.
‘Greater Tuna’
Head on over to Oakley to watch an off-Broadway classic.
The Oakley Valley Arts Council is putting on “Greater Tuna,” which features two performers playing the entire population of the fictional town of Tuna, Texas. It’s a tour de farce of quick-change artistry, costume changes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. The play is an affectionate love letter to bizarre small-towns.
“Greater Tuna” plays at 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Ave., Oakley. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 208-677-2787.
