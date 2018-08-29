Ride and Shine
Bull Moose Bicycles is continuing its effort to get you out and about in the Magic Valley.
Bull Moose Bicycles offers classes or group rides every Thursday. This week they are hosting a ride along to Curry Junction Restaurant, 21313 US 30 in Filer. After the 12-mile bike ride, everyone will enjoy breakfast.
Ride and Shine starts at 8 a.m., Thursday at Bull Moose Bicycles.
Cooking and Conversation
Beatrice and Lea, a mother and daughter culinary team, will help you experience the Congo.
With the Cooking and Conversation class, they will take participants into their experiences and culinary secrets. Students will help them in the kitchen to make a delicious meal to share. All proceeds from the event fund the Community English Partnership for New Americans.
Cooking and Conversation is 6 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N. in Twin Falls.
The cost is $30 for a single participant, $50 for a duo. Registration is required. Contact Sarah Cameron at esl.csirp@gmail.com or 707-845-9336.
Meet and greet the Sumo Bronco
Local man and icon, “Sumo Bronco” will have a meet and greet this Saturday to usher in the new football season.
Josh Pitz started wearing the Sumo Bronco outfit six years ago. His favorite holiday is Halloween, and he wanted to indulge in the costumed fun to celebrate his favorite team, the Boise Broncos. Since then, his costume has grown and evolved, featuring more and more Broncos memorabilia. He has been featured on ESPN, KTVB and numerous billboards.
Pitz wanted to give people the opportunity to hang out with him to cheer on the Broncos. The Boise State Broncos will play the Troy Trojans on Saturday in their first game of the season.
The meet and greet is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Blu, 1986 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.