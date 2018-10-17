80's Beer Yoga
I've always had trouble with yoga. I was just made stiff and robotic. Lucky for me, there's beer to helps me loosen up.
Studio G combines the mindfulness of yoga with the joy of drinking beer for a wonderful combination. Dear reader, things only get more enticing from here. On top of all this, it's 80's themed. Expect neon leg warmers, big hair and hopefully A-Ha's "Take On Me."
80's Beer Yoga meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Studio G. You can sign up at clients.mindbodyonline.com. $12 per person. Make sure to bring the beer of your choice.
'Project Flux: Sentences'
Earlier this year CSI professor Shane Brown and CSI Director of Community Enrichment, Camille Barigar, created the "Sentences" project. A program where they would go into Idaho State Correctional Center and work with inmates to develop creative writing.
The first part of this endeavor involved local performers reading the pieces. The second part of this show involved dance.
Project Flux director Lydia Sakolsky-Basquill sat in on the creative writing class over the course of the last year. She thought of interpretive dances for each of the writings.
When writing my story I was really excited to see how Sakolsky-Basquill would capture the beautiful and complex stories that the inmates had to tell. This show is one you can't miss.
"Project Flux: Sentences" is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the CSI Fine Arts Center. Seating is limited to 100 people so make sure to get your ticket early at http://tickets.csi.edu. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
SOB X RBE with special guest Quando Rondo
SOB X RBE is bringing their West Coast style of hip-hop to Twin Falls.
The group rose to prominence when they were featured on the track "Paramedic!" on the Black Panther movie album. They released their first mixtape in 2017 and have been growing ever since.
19-year-old rapper Quando Rondo will perform as a special guest. He is from Savannah, Georgia, he rose to prominence by uploading his remixes on Soundcloud.
The concert was planned for the Knitting Factory in Boise before it sustained fire damage down said Lafonte Joe, the owner of Bonaphied. He scheduled the event and said that he hopes to bring more hip-hop gigs to Twin Falls.
The show will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at 360's Main Event Center. General admission is $25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
