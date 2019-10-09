‘Art for Hospice’ Art Show
More than 100 pieces of original art by Southern Idaho artists will be featured at the fourth annual “Art for Hospice” fundraiser.
This art show is a chance to meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres. Each work of art on display will be available for purchase, with 25% of all art sales going to the Visions of Home hospice in Jerome.
The fundraiser is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N.
Comedy at Koto
Trenton Davis is the next comedian coming to Koto Brewing Company.
The L.A. based comedian has logged more than 10,000 hours of stand up and has TV credits including “The Real,” “Laughs on Fox” and “Bar Rescue.” He takes audiences on a journey through raising his daughter, his insecurities and the challenge of relationships.
Davis starts his performance at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Koto Brewing Company.
You have free articles remaining.
MME Mom Prom 2019
Whether or not you would like to re-live your high school years, there is a chance coming up to spend a night on the town and benefit a good cause at the same time.
The Mom Prom comes to Twin Falls for the second time Saturday after being held in more than 60 locations since its start in 2006.
A Mom Prom is a ladies night out for charity where women get the chance to wear their old prom gowns, bridesmaids dresses or wedding gowns. There will be a tackiest dress contest so there’s no need to be embarrassed by the oldest gown in the back of your closet.
All proceeds go to the local Tough Enough to Wear Pink organization, which helps bring awareness to the importance of breast screening mammography and raises funds to provide free mammograms for women. Last year over $2,000 was raised.
Mom Prom will be 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center.
A single ticket is $25, a couples ticket is $40 and a VIP table for 10 is $300. Single tickets are $30 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.