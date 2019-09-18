Adult Canvas
For $30 you can get step-by-step instructions from one of Hands On’s art teachers. In this class you will paint your very own masterpiece, which will be the “Happy Fall Y’all!” A canvas of bright orange pumpkins and fun calligraphy makes this piece a delight for any fall decoration.
This is a BYOB event if you need a little liquid creativity.
Adult Canvas Class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hands On, 147 Shoshone Street N. You must sign up ahead of time at twinfallshandson.com.
Ketchum Oktoberfest
Start off Oktoberfest right with the eighth annual Ketchum Oktoberfest. The festivities run Friday and Saturday at Ketchum Town Square on East Avenue, Ketchum.
There will be a 500-square-foot beer garden with German beers by Sawtooth Brewery on tap, $5 pints and $8 liters all weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
Oktoberfest goes from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. The tapping of the firkin by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw kicks everything off at 4 p.m. Live music from Spike Coggins starts at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the event goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Live music from Mark Mueller starts at 1 p.m. Beer Olympics start at 3 p.m., find a team of four and register to compete for the two-liter glass boot. The teams will compete in beer puppet, stein hoisting, corn hole and volume chug.
And, of course, bratwurst will be served throughout the entire weekend.
Dierkes Lake Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to help clean up a beautiful part of Idaho.
AWOL Adventure Sports is organizing the first annual Dierkes Lake Clean Up. Volunteers will remove of debris and trash on land and below the surface. All materials will be supplied and free scuba rentals will be available throughout the day. As a bonus, raffle prizes will be awarded throughout the day and refreshments served.
The clean up will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dierkes Lake. Contact AWOL Adventure Sports at 208-735-5344 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.