Rudy’s Special Beer Cellar Tasting
Not all beers are at their best fresh from the bottle. Some require waiting and aging to create intense flavors and greater taste complexities.
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise is hosting a chance to mingle and try different beers that have been in their beer cellar aging to perfection.
You must be signed up ahead of time to attend. Call 208-733-5477 to reserve your spot. Entry is $25.
The wine tasting is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rudy’s—A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Twin Falls.
Ben Britton Jazz Quintet
Ben Britton, instructor of woodwinds and jazz at CSI, will lead a quartet with his saxaphone as they play original music and soothe concertgoers. Jazz makes for fantastic and relaxing background noise while you and friends enjoy some beer.
You have free articles remaining.
The jazz quintet plays from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N.
‘The Irishman’ at The Magic Lantern Cinemas
The new Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman” is finally being released on streaming service Netflix later this month. There are benefits of watching a movie from the comfort of your own home, but there is a wonderful magic to catching a movie in theaters. It’s a beautiful experience to be wrapped up in the darkness of a theater that lets viewers be truly engulfed in a film.
“The Irishman” is having a limited theatrical release and is being shown at The Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
“The Irishman” is based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Ketchum resident Charles Brandt. It tells the epic saga of organized crime through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, played by Robert De Niro.
If you are anything like me and appreciate watching a movie in cinemas, this is a must. “The Irishman” premiers at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
The film will be screened at 4:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 12, except for Thanksgiving Day, which will have a 6:30 p.m. screening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.