Up Close and Musical
Ovation Performing Arts presents “Up Close and Musical,” a night of vocal and piano music.
The show will include works by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Gounod, Giacomo Puccini and more.
“Up Close and Musical” is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre. Admission is $5.
Wine tasting
Twin Beans will be hosting its monthly wine tasting and food pairing event. An RSVP is required but for $18 you’ll get to try several different kinds of wines, a professional pairing class and a special one-night pricing for the featured wines.
The event is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S.
Walk for Wishes
The nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
The route is a 1.8 mile walk.
Registration for this event is free but fundraising is encouraged. Participants can earn the following Make-A-Wish prizes:
$100—T-shirt
$250—Cap
$500—Water Bottle
$1,000- Make-A-Wish Duffle Bag
