Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Up Close and Musical

Ovation Performing Arts presents “Up Close and Musical,” a night of vocal and piano music.

The show will include works by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Gounod, Giacomo Puccini and more.

“Up Close and Musical” is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre. Admission is $5.

Wine tasting

Twin Beans will be hosting its monthly wine tasting and food pairing event. An RSVP is required but for $18 you’ll get to try several different kinds of wines, a professional pairing class and a special one-night pricing for the featured wines.

The event is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S.

Walk for Wishes

The nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

The route is a 1.8 mile walk.

Registration for this event is free but fundraising is encouraged. Participants can earn the following Make-A-Wish prizes:

$100—T-shirt

$250—Cap

$500—Water Bottle

$1,000- Make-A-Wish Duffle Bag

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments