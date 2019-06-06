Bowen Braves It: When in Jerome

I am a monster.
I am nearly constantly hungry. I’m not sure if I have a tapeworm or something as equally hunger-inducing, but, frankly, I have no interest in finding a cure. I want to continue to act like a beast whenever I consume food. It gives me a sense of satisfaction when waiters walk by and express amazement and disgust by how quickly the food vanishes from my plate. Clearly, I am lacking something in my life if that is a highlight. But I digress.
The way that I eat is comparable to “Sesame Street’s” beloved character Cookie Monster. I practically unhinge my jaw and bite into the entire entree, downing it in seconds without leaving a trace. If you doubt me, I implore you to buy me lunch sometime and I will be happy to demonstrate.
That said, there are very few things I won’t eat. I’ve eaten fish straight out of waters near a Fukushima power plant, I’ve sampled cow tongue, and most impressively, I’ve managed to eat enough of my Aunt Deborah’s home-cooked meals to make her feel confident in her less-than-stellar chef abilities.
I am not a picky eater, so when the proposition to write a review for jail food emerged from my editor, I couldn’t turn it down. Best case scenario — I get to eat a delicious meal. Worst case scenario — I eat an absolute horrendous meal that might destroy my stomach. I didn’t take the time to consider the possibilities; I just said yes. Whenever anyone in a newsroom suggests I try something for a story, I always say yes thanks to my naive pride.
So I went to Jerome County Jail on a Monday. The photographer and I picked up the food and exited the building so I could eat it without disgusting the staff. I opened up the container eager to see what awaited me. Would it be a secretly delicious lobster meal, which apparently used to be a prison food, or would it be a pile of unfamiliar meats soaking in a rancid gravy-like substance? I awoke from my reverie to utter disappointment.
Inside was macaroni and cheese with bits of sliced turkey ham, carrots and peas on the side, a large piece of bread and a piece of glazed cake. I never considered the true worst case scenario, that the food would be passable, and I would have nothing to write about.
I started to panic. Thoughts flooded my mind of my career falling apart because I would end up writing the worst review. I calmed myself down and remembered that I still needed to eat. Hope remained that it could be amazing or absolutely revolting.
I dug my fork into the macaroni and cheese, trying to get an adequate amount of the turkey ham on the tines. I bit into the food and was immediately transported back to my junior high school lunchroom. I recalled being confined to a place that I didn’t want to be in, and the lunchroom only served as a reminder of everything that I was missing outside of its walls.
I sampled the cake, which was about as exciting as waiting in line at the post office. I ate some of the peas and carrots next, which only served to reinforce my thoughts. Then, I took a bite of the stale bread, and that’s when it dawned on me — the food was passable.
A couple more tiny bites later, I reached a point where I was just tired of the blandness. I drove home, disappointed in myself for not being able to finish out my dining challenge.
To say that the food served in Jerome County Jail is the worst food in the world would just be hyperbole. To say that it’s the greatest cuisine of all time, well, that would just be a lie. My meal resides in a grey area.
There is nothing sensational about food that makes you shrug and say, “Yep, that food sure does exist.”
The leftovers sat on my counter for the rest of the day. They taunted me. I knew that I would have to eat more but I didn’t want to. I was in a spiral of self-hatred for not wanting to consume any more of the unappetizing jail meal.
That’s when it hit me. The silver lining of the flavorless food was the fact that it was served out of a jail. It was never supposed to be pleasing or disgusting. It’s just meant to be passable. Apparently, the bare minimum is enough behind bars.
With this sudden realization, I ran into my kitchen and warmed the meal up. I took another tiny bite or two and I disposed of the rest, for good measure. The food was never supposed to blow my mind. I reveled in the fact that I would not, hopefully, be going to jail anytime soon and I could keep eating food that was not designed to bore my taste buds as punishment.
For the first time in my life, I felt like a regular human. I didn’t want to eat my food in one bite. I didn’t want to eat like a monster. All it took was sampling some jail food.
