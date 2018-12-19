TWIN FALLS — I’ve never thought of myself as someone plagued by stage fright. Sure, I stutter, I don’t have a commanding presence and I’m not very loud. But I figured that I could capture anyone’s attention with my humble charm.
I always imagine that if I were to screw up speaking in front of a room — maybe I would accidentally combine words or something — that I would own up to my mistake and instantly win any room over. Every listener would be awestruck by how self-aware and sensitive I am: I am willing to admit my mistakes.
But when I read a book out loud to a crowded room where no one was listening I suddenly discovered that I have stage fright and my “charm” will only get me so far.
It all started when I was partaking in one of my favorite weekly rituals: stealing coffee from Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise. I was creeping through the store with my coffee mug in hand, I found the pot of coffee and I filled up. I was proudly walking out of the store but I was stopped by employee Judi Baxter, who asked if I would be interested in reading a book to the participants of the Cookies for Santa event on Dec. 15. I figured I should pay them back for the ocean of coffee that I have taken from them and I agreed to be the entertainment.
I worked as a substitute teacher for a period of time, so working with children was not completely foreign to me. I am familiar with how there is never a dull moment with them.
My first day on the job I worked with a kindergarten class. At the end of the day I asked, like an idiot, “Did you guys have a good day?” I received a resounding, “NO!” from the whole class.
I could work with a crowd that despised me, I can win them over with my sarcasm and wit.
I chose to read the book “Oliver, the Other Reindeer,” the story of a dog who believes herself to be one of Santa’s reindeer. Baxter warned me that it was the longest book out of the bunch but that wouldn’t be a problem for me, I’m great interacting with an audience.
The day of the event arrived. I adorned myself in my finest cardigan sweater because, in my self-obsessed mind, I thought that I would be filling the role of beloved T.V. personality Mr. Rogers.
Rudy’s was bustling with children and parents decorating cookies for Santa. It was much busier than I expected. I sheepishly walked around trying to get a feel for the environment.
Rudy’s employees were scrambling about, bringing trays of new cookies to be used. Babies were crying in the distance, children were covered in frosting and sprinkles and the adults had just given up hope at this point. It was a madhouse.
I found Baxter and walked over to her.
“Are you ready to control chaos?” she said.
I appreciated the pep talk. Baxter got everyone’s attention, all eyes were on me. I opened the book and I started reading. Finally, it as my time to impress everyone with how charismatic of a public reader I can be.
And I heard the worst sound you can ever hear when performing — total indifference. The children didn’t care that I was ready and the adults couldn’t care less about this awkward man-child stuttering his way through a children’s book. This was an uphill battle but I hadn’t yet used my uncanny ability to be self-aware at how awkward I am.
I made a stupid, stupid attempt to try and win the audience over using my power of humility.
“Oh man, I’m dying up here,” I said with a chuckle.
Not a giggle to be heard. Nobody was paying any attention to me, they were preoccupied with cookies. I could feel my back getting sweaty. My stomach started to ache. Was it getting hot in there or was it just me?
“Is this was stage fright feels like?” I thought to myself.
Two pages down and only 38 to go. I made a huge mistake choosing the longest book I could.
This continued for about 10 minutes. The audience was too busy to pay attention and I awkwardly was reading to a room that couldn’t hear me and didn’t care that I was there. I now understand how every musician feels while performing at a coffee shop. I would awkwardly catch the eye of a child before they would quickly look away.
I finally finished up. It was a unique brand of torture that I’m sure the staff at Rudy’s devised to punish me for stealing their coffee so frequently.
“Nice try,” Baxter said. “Good job sticking with it.”
“Oh yeah,” I said. “As they say, ‘the show must go on.’”
Because I am a masochist, it made sense to talk to some of the audience members and get some feedback.
“How did I do up there?” I said.
“Good,” Jacye Cortez said.
“Could you hear me or was I too quiet?” I said.
“Too quiet,” he said.
I asked his mother, who was handling her newborn twins, for some advice on how to read to kids.
“You could be a little louder. I have six kids at home. I have to raise my voice and get there attention,” Janell Cortez said.
I asked a young girl, Mila Hranac, what I could do to improve my reading for next time. She responded by nodding her head. I took it as “Everything needs a little work.”
Rudy’s owner, Tom Aschenbrener, walked over with a microphone in hand and he said that I could try again. I respectfully declined the offer and I left the store. I was walking to my car a little shaken, uncomfortably sweaty and with a newfound shattered ego.
Maybe I was never as charming as I believed. Maybe I should just leave public speaking to the professionals. Mr. Rogers, I am not.
