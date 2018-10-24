TWIN FALLS — Skid. Boom. Crash.
In 2015 after his motorcycle collided with a truck, Jimmie Alcorn Sr., 74, was told that he would be lucky if he could walk again.
In early Oct. 2018, he stood in front of me demonstrating what Qigong looks like.
Inhale. Exhale. Creak.
He extended one hand forward and pulled it back by mirroring an octopus swim pattern. It’s a simple motion, but he swears by it. It’s hard to believe that this is what he used to heal himself.
The word Qigong is a combination of “qi,” which means energy, and “gong,” which loosely translates into work. When combined it means working with energy. It’s a slow, non-impact exercise that is as much about the mind as it is the body.
Qigong is the underlying foundation of workouts like Tai Chi. There is an emphasis on breath and slow movements.
Alcorn, a licensed Qigong practitioner, is now offering Qigong classes at the Twin Falls Senior Center every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The classes are free and are open to anyone.
“I wanted to pass this on to other people,” Alcorn said.
I decided to put Qigong to the test. I consider myself a healthy young person, so I figured who better to judge an exercise than me.
I joined the session on Oct. 16. It was tucked in a back room of the Twin Falls Senior Center.
Nine women were in the room, I took my spot in the very back.
“You don’t have to be profound like a monk to do Qigong,” Alcorn said. “Anyone can do this.”
We took a deep breath from the bottom of our bellies. I could feel a warmth throughout my body.
Inhale. Inhale. Exhale.
We started the work out with our necks and would work our way down to our feet. Alcorn said that this lesson had a focus on arthritis. The workout helps with the stiffness in joints and is a good preventive exercise.
The portion focused on hands was a particular highlight. We squeezed our fingers into themselves, tensing up. This was the tiger’s claw. I had no idea my fingers were that weak as they started to burn while doing this. I made sure no one saw as I danced my feet around while my fingers got the workout of a lifetime.
There’s a magic to Qigong. Every sound your body makes is amplified. Cars outside, cellphones ringing, the buzz from the fluorescent lights, all of it is gone. All you can hear is your own body.
After our hands and arms, we started working on our spines. We twisted our torsos around. I don’t mean to brag, but the mobility of my spine could only be rivaled by a Cirque Du Soleil performer.
“Don’t look at the young one,” Alcorn said.
This comment inflated my ego to new heights. I feigned humility.
“Just beginner’s luck,” I said.
Look on my functional spine, ye mighty, and despair. My hubris was at an all-time high only for it to come crashing down. Next, it was legs and it was all downhill from here.
My weak chicken legs can barely hold me up let alone working them out. We started focusing on our ankles by rolling them in a circular motion.
Snap. Crackle. Pop.
My joints are a symphony of splintering. In a room full of groans and creaks. My weak ankles were deafening.
“You are poppy,” the lady next to me said.
She didn’t have to tell me twice.
We leaned down to touch our toes. We moved our hands up back up to the ceiling and back down to our toes. I could reach my shins, I took a peek around to gauge how I compared to the rest of the class.
Everyone seemed to be able to reach their feet.
“These ladies are making you look bad,” Alcorn said.
Alright, fine, I thought. I’ll check my pride at the door next time.
We rolled our bodies up, with that warm sensation surrounding every muscle. We did some final breathing techniques.
Inhale. Inhale. Exhale.
After the hour-long workout, I was ready to start the day. Qigong is the most “at your own pace” workout I’ve ever participated in. There was never any pressure to be flexible or faster. It was all about calming your mind, warming your muscles and listening to your body.
As I stepped into my car my ankles, of course, went:
Pop.
