TWIN FALLS — In the depths of Banbury Hot Springs lays the final frontier.
Here, 10 feet below the surface, you can fly.
Anything beneath the ocean waves has always felt like worlds away from me. Whenever I would hear about the deep sea, it seemed like a strange alien world. I’ve never been a strong swimmer, so I wrote off any idea of scuba diving and ultimately any chance to explore underwater.
Then my coworker brought to my attention that AWOL Adventure Sports offers introduction to scuba diving classes. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to brave something new and, much more selfishly, bring myself closer to my secret dream of hunting for sunken treasure. I reached out to AWOL to start my adventure.
To participate in the discover scuba class there is a checklist asking health-related questions. The course requires no experience at all and welcomes beginners with open arms. AWOL offers this class for $35 per session; the class also counts toward getting an Open Water Certification if you choose to pursue this pastime. But either way, this is the perfect opportunity to get your feet wet and see if diving is for you.
Paul Melni, the master instructor, said that AWOL offers diving classes throughout the year and in the winter they go to Banbury Hot Springs or the Homestead Crater in Utah.
On Feb. 27, the 10 participants met at Branbury. We all got in the water and suited up in our goggles, flippers and finally our air tanks. The water was a warm 98 degrees, which was a wonderful contrast to the sharp cold of the night air.
“Sky diving is just falling with style,” Melni said. “This is the closest you will get to flying.”
We went over the equipment and what we had to do to use it properly. But the surreal experience is getting a feel for breathing underwater. We put the diving regulators in our mouths and submerged. I took a big breath in, and I awkwardly breathed out. I panicked when I saw the bubbles come out of my mouth so I held my breath. In my mind, I figured that I needed to conserve air. I kept breathing in and my lungs had hit their limit and I finally breathed out.
However you are imagining that, I promise you that it was much more awkward. We all came up for our next lesson.
“You’ve got to fight back what you’ve been told your entire life,” Melni said. “You’ve been told you have to hold your breath underwater, but now you have to be breathing constantly.”
We continued to practice drills. Divemaster Andrew Reed and divemaster candidate Rick Erickson watched over the students to make sure we were doing everything properly. After about an hour of learning to crawl on the bottom of the pool, we went to the deep end to learn how to fly.
The trek to the deep end was surprisingly freeing. The deep pool suddenly felt like the sky. By this point, I finally understood how to breathe underwater and I could move around as freely as my swimming ability would allow me. Every participant was free to swim to their heart’s content. I experimented with flips and tricks.
For the first time, it did feel like I could fly.
We were underneath the water for 30 minutes and we were told to head back the surface. There was a final swim the shallow end of the pool and I wasn’t ready to get back on the ground.
To start your adventure with AWOL Adventure Sports call 208-420-2065 or visit paddlethesnake.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.