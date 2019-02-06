TWIN FALLS
I love music. You would be hard pressed to catch me without headphones in.
I am a constant consumer of music. Whether it’s the jazz musings of Oscar Peterson, the infectious soul of D’Angelo or the guilty pleasure of jamming to Phyllis Hyman late at night, I am always listening to music. But my relationship with music begins and ends with listening.
My singing voice never got the memo that I finished puberty a couple of years ago. My lack of hips is evident when I try to dance. My sense of rhythm makes Steve Martin’s character in “The Jerk” look like a musical prodigy.
Amy Toft, director of development for Magic Valley Symphony, reached out to me in November asking if I would want to give conducting a try. I got nervous at the prospect of standing in front of trained musicians telling them what to do. I knew that I would make an utter fool of myself. In my years of writing articles about myself and my experiences, I’ve learned one thing: The more I get out of my comfort zone the more exciting it is to write. So, I agreed to brave the Magic Valley Symphony.
This would be my chance to engage with an art form that I consume so often. There’s no better place to dive into music than the Magic Valley Symphony, a volunteer-based orchestra that has been going since 1957. The orchestra offers the opportunity for community members to continue performing music. I crashed a rehearsal on Jan. 29, the performers were preparing themselves for their next concert on Feb. 22.
The conductor of the Magic Valley Symphony, Ted Hadley, started playing the piano at eight years old. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the University of Idaho. He taught music in the Twin Falls School District for 40 years. Needless to say, if anyone could teach me how to conduct, it would be him.
I asked him to give me some quick tips.
“Can you keep a beat?” Hadley asked.
“Not exactly,” I said.
“Do you dance?” he said.
“Like Charlie Brown,” I said.
Like a lion seeing a wounded antelope, I could tell that Hadley was getting excited at my responses. He knew that he was in for a treat. He handed me the baton.
“There’s your weapon.”
The black grip rested against the palm of my hand, he said that I held it like a natural. That would be the end of my natural talent during this rehearsal. The baton was an extension of my arm. With a flick of my wrist, I could command a room. I just wish I had the confidence to do so.
I timidly walked up to the conductor’s podium. I stood in front of the throng of musicians; each holding their instrument like a battle-ready weapon. Before we began I gave them a quick warning that they are going to be experiencing the worst conductor they could get stuck with.
The symphony would be playing 30-seconds of “Western Comedy,” a piece commissioned by Colin J. Brien. A whimsical and fun melody that made my embarrassment feel like something straight out of a sitcom.
1-2-3-4.
The orchestra started. I awkwardly moved the baton in a cross-like pattern. Left, right, up, down. Or was it down, up, right, left? I started to lose the pattern and was faking it. I can only imagine that my face resembled the expressionist painting “The Scream.” The ending of the song surprised me, it ended much sooner than I anticipated.
The symphony sounded fantastic, but I had a hunch that was not because of my bumbling conducting.
Always dedicated to self-improvement, I asked them how I could improve. The band members chimed in: faster, have a steady rhythm, lead with confidence.
So, I just need to do better at everything, I said.
We played the song again. I was getting progressively worse the more that I thought about keeping a beat and keeping my pattern sharp. We finished, with the end surprising me again.
Hadley decided to chime in at this point, much to my chagrin.
“In college, in conducting class we would play a game,” Hadley said. “We wouldn’t help the conductor by playing the right way. Follow how the conductor is playing it. If they screw up play it that way.”
1-2-3-4.
The movement of my baton was sporadic. The symphony stumbled out of the beginning. They really weren’t taking it easy on me this time. Conducting is infinitely harder than I imagined. The song ended as painfully as it began.
“How can I improve?” I asked.
Faster and with more confidence, the band responded.
OK, this is is it. My last chance to show some sort of improvement. They wanted faster, I could try faster.
1-2-3-4.
My pattern was as confusing as ever, but by god did I move that baton faster. I was owning my shortcomings. I started to remember when the ending was coming. I prepared myself for the clang of the cymbals.
Bang. I landed the ending perfectly. My hands formed into a fist. I knew they took it easy on me for that final song. But I like to pretend that for a moment I had rhythm.
Watch the professionals do what they do best — and without a bumbling conductor —on Feb. 22. The Magic Valley Symphony’s next concert will be accompanied by 2002 Youth Soloist winner Nyle Matsuoka. For more information, visit mvsymphony.org.
