TWIN FALLS — Sewing is a lot like driving a car. It’s best that you’ve had some practice before venturing out on your own, you don’t do it while drunk and most importantly, you need to have an idea of where you’re going before your foot hits the pedal.
Jane Slickers offered to teach me the ins and outs of quilting. She teaches machine quilting at the Twin Falls Sewing Center; it’s one of many classes offered. There are a ton of classes at the Sewing Center geared toward beginners. Classes can be found at www.tfsewing.com.
Unfortunately, she had to teach the man who took the written exam for his driving test three times because he refused to study. Old habits die hard. I refused to do any research on the topic of sewing and decided to wing it. How hard could it be?
I met with Slickers on Oct. 31 in the back room of the Sewing Center. She had her 1947 Singer sewing machine ready for us. Before I had even gotten there she had started on our project — a 12-inch mini-quilt. It was a classic patchwork top.
The three-by-three grid was politically themed. In the center there was a purple square, surrounded by red, blue, and patterned printed squares with the words “Democrat” and “Republican” repeated over and over. I appreciated the sense of unity that this tiny quilt would represent.
The art of machine quilting used to be looked down upon, Slickers said. But over time it became popular because anyone could use one. She started explaining to me bits and pieces of the machine, and how it works. I did my best to understand everything being said but much like when my father tried to explain components of my engine, it felt like she was speaking another language. But I was able to pick-up on her knowledge of the craft; she could lose herself in researching the subject.
She let me sew pieces of the patchwork together. I couldn’t sew in a straight line to save my life. We had to stop, pull the stitching out and try again. This first step took much longer than expected.
For the sake of time, she took the wheel and finished up.
“You’re much faster than I am,” I said.
“Well, I would certainly hope that 20 years of experience would show,” she said.
She sprayed the patchwork and the backing together with some sticky spray so they would make the final job much easier.
To finish, all I had to do was attach the patchwork we had just sewn onto the layer of backing material. We walked over to the Tiara III, a long-arm-quilting machine that costs more than my car. It offers more space than the average sewing machine so you can make complex designs with your stitching.
I wore special gloves so I had precise control where I was steering my lines. I was holding our work of art next to this behemoth of a quilting machine. My foot gingerly touched the pedal, which put a single stitch in, at this pace, it would take me an entire lifetime to finish this project. Slickers encouraged me to speed it up.
Okay. I can do speed. My foot pressed against the pedal and the needle was slamming into the material at a pace I couldn’t handle. I was losing control of this machine. Slickers said that in competitions judges will look at the spacing between stitches to determine professionalism. I’m sure that if they saw the erratic speeding and slowing of my pedal work they would have a heart attack.
I even tried doing a squiggly line pattern, a simple concept, but I even screwed up sewing that. At this point I threw caution to the wind and tried to sew my name, “Bowen West” ended up looking more “Bouue Nest.” I even tried drawing Santa out of the line work. I thought it might be overly ambitious, and dear reader, it was too ambitious. It looked like a jumble of lines that are the purest essence of chaos.
At this point, I realized I was holding my breath for this entire time. I finally exhaled. This project was starting to wear me out, and my teacher could tell. She offered to finish the lining for me because if I had we would’ve been there for another hour.
I was glad to be finished. I remember when I was learning to drive — it took all my energy to focus and by the time I reached my destination I felt exhausted. The same principles applied here. I was ready for a nap. Too bad I couldn’t even finish my blanket to wrap my . . . hands in, I suppose.
Slickers dropped off the finished product a day later. The mini-quilt had a wonderful trim that, frankly, my shoddy line-work didn’t deserve. Attached was a note that read “Hi Bowen, You were an A+ student! —Jane,” a message much too kind for my so-so work.
Just like driving, sewing takes your undivided attention and most importantly, a teacher who has a lot of patience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.