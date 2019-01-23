TWIN FALLS
I’ve never been much of a cyclist.
I didn’t learn how to ride a bike until I was 11 years old. Instead, I opted to run alongside my neighborhood pals. I used to think I was just incredibly fast and didn’t need to learn how to ride a bike.
It’s dawned on me in my older age that they were just riding their bike incredibly slow for me.
By the time I did learn how to ride, I realized that I wasn’t very good. I’m one of the few people who has wrecked on the calming Hiawatha Scenic Bike Trail.
But, I have grown to appreciate the freeing nature of riding a bike.
You may have seen me biking around Twin Falls. I’m the guy that tries to make his crashes and falls look intentional.
When my coworkers suggested that I try the new Core Cycle studio in town, I was skeptical. When I have biked it was always with a destination in mind. But for the rest of January, Core Cycle is offering intro to cycling classes. This could help sway my opinion on cycling.
Becky and Klint Kuykendall opened Core Cycle opened Dec. 17. They offer Pilates classes and, of course, indoor cycling.
“I wanted to have a place with the two things I loved the most — Pilates and indoor cycling,” Becky Kuykendall said.
Classes are offered between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Saturday and Sunday classes are also offered.
For this intro to cycling class I joined, we would be biking for about 25 minutes. A great taste of what to expect from cycling.
The indoor cycling room is dramatically lit, with red lights beaming down in the dark room. There are screens in the front of the room with a virtual track that helps with the illusion that you are going on an adventure.
I walked over to my bike and got ready to ride off. The seat rests at hip height and the handles are positioned wherever is comfortable. For indoor cycling, you must rent shoes that clip into the bike pedals. After a twist of the foot, you are locked in.
Pop music blares as we start to ride off. As I am prone to do, I exert all of my energy at the start to try and show off, only to quickly run out of energy. But the instructor, Kuykendall told everybody that this wasn’t a lesson in speed. It’s about control.
On the screens in the front of the room, there is a target number of revolutions per minute (RPM) that you should be in. The instructor yells out what your gear range should be as well; you don’t want to waste energy on this imaginary track.
The class varied; we warmed up with what felt like a downhill ride only to then start going uphill — really warming up our legs. The workout culminated in quick bursts on imaginary straightaways where I started to beg for the moment we would slow down. I was surprised by how immersive the whole experience was with a dark room and screens.
“Nobody will ever call you out here,” Kuykendall said. “We want everyone to feel welcome and included here. Nobody is going to make fun of you for your skill level.”
We slowed down and the class ended. Our results were emailed to us so we can keep track of our improvement.
It’s an easy introduction to cycling and it leaves you wanting more. Plus, it’s all the pleasure of biking without the fear of crashing. What more could you ask for?
