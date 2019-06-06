Bowen Braves It: As Gooding as it gets

A common hypothetical question I ask people whenever I find myself trapped in a social situation is, “How would you do in a prison/jail setting?”
While it can serve as a fun test of one’s character, it’s probably an immature question. It trivializes the challenges of inmates and guards by people who have likely never set foot in their world.
But it also serves as a reflection on key freedoms a person loses when they are confined to a cell: seeing loved ones at will, wearing pajamas after a long day of work, and, of course, delicious food.
I used to think those were the things one would miss out on when incarcerated. But I’m starting to rethink the food.
In my ever growing quest to try as many out-of-the-ordinary things as I possibly can, I have found myself sampling the fare at county jails.
When researching which jail food that I was to sample, one name kept coming up: Gooding County Jail.
As with most things that I’m told in my office, I take everyone’s comments at face value and just dive in, so when my coworkers said they’ve heard the food in Gooding County Jail is good, I just believed them without a second guess. I reached out to the jail and asked if I could come by for a taste test. They agreed, saying it was the first time anyone has ever asked to sample their food.
On May 29, Times-News photographer Pat Sutphin and I went to Gooding to attend an unforgettable luncheon.
The jail often gets positive feedback from inmates on the meals, said Jeromy Smith, the chief deputy at Gooding County Jail. Many inmates are repeat offenders and have cycled through other jails in the Magic Valley; they always say that the food in Gooding is the best they’ve had while incarcerated.
Smith said there are certain rules that jails have to abide by in Idaho — but food is not one. He supports providing inmates with a delectable menu.
“You don’t use meals as a disciplinary measure,” he said.
Cheeseburgers, lasagna and tater tot casserole are common menu staples. Burgers run on a weekly rotation and are among inmate favorites. That was the meal that we were fortunate enough to sample during our visit.
Sutphin and I sat down for lunch with Smith and jail administrator Andy Hoffman. The meal was delivered to us from a separate facility where it’s made. The cheeseburgers came on brown trays. Yogurt with fruit, french fries and chocolate ice cream accompanied the meal. Apparently, cheeseburgers are always served with chocolate ice cream.
“Most jails have one babysitter — TV,” Hoffman said. “The inmates know what kind of meals they get here. TV and meals are the babysitters here.”
I have always identified with Popeye’s dorky sidekick, Wimpy, who ritually consumes burgers. Perhaps eating a burger on an assignment has always been my destiny, and I suppose this makes me a bit of a burger connoisseur.
I like to experiment, so I loaded the works — mustard, ketchup, lettuce and pickles, all included on the tray —onto my burger.
I took a bite. And another. Soon only a scrap remained, so I finished it off.
I thought long and hard about the burger — it reminded me of something that one might get at a fast food joint. If that sounds like an insult, it’s not. Suddenly food served in jails seemed closer to home.
The Gooding County Jail is able to create tasty meals like this because of the small number of inmates. Currently, the jail houses only 17 inmates, Smith said.
I devoured the rest of my food quickly. Honestly, it was better than anything that I would make at home. To be fair, I’m not the best cook, but you can certainly do worse than the Gooding County Jail for a bite to eat.
I suggested we should make this a weekly thing. The guards all laughed — I wasn’t joking — I got the hint that I would be overstepping my boundaries. I left with a full stomach, completely pacified for the return trip to Twin Falls.
So if you ever find yourself on the wrong side of the law, I recommend being locked up in Gooding County Jail.
“A hunger strike here doesn’t last longer than three days,” Smith said.
—Bowen West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.