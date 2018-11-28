HAILEY — Get your Texas Hold’em skills ready for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Bourbon and Betting Poker Tournament from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Mint, 116 S. Main St., Hailey. This winter fundraiser will benefit Company of Fools.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at sunvalleycenter.org.
The celebratory evening will feature the poker tournament, as well as other open casino games including Blackjack, Roulette and Craps. The games are for entertainment only.
Enjoy an exclusive bourbon-tasting with Grand Teton Distillery’s award-winning Idaho-made bourbons and vodkas.
Poker tournament entry prices are:
- Host for 10 — $10,000, with $8,800 tax-deductible
- VIP for 5 — $5,000, with $4,400 tax-deductible
- Tier 1 player — $500, with $380 tax-deductible
- General entry — $150/person, with $100 tax-deductible
For table host and general admission information and pricing, go to sunvalleycenter.org/bourbonandbetting.
