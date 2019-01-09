HAILEY — Get your Texas hold’em skills ready for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Bourbon and Betting Poker Tournament from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Mint, 116 S. Main St., Hailey. This winter fundraiser will benefit Company of Fools.
The celebratory evening will feature the poker tournament as well as other open casino games including blackjack, roulette and craps. The games are for entertainment only.
In addition to free wine, beer and appetizers, enjoy an exclusive bourbon-tasting with Grand Teton Distillery's award-winning Idaho-made bourbons and vodkas.
“We are excited to bring back Company of Fools’ popular Casino Night, but this time we’ve added some new twists including a poker tournament and bourbon tastings,” development director Alison Van Hook said in a statement. “The Mint is an ideal venue for the event, as it has just recently reopened and shares a storied history with the Liberty Theatre. We hope this event will bring together longtime Company of Fools patrons as well as a new audience that is excited to have fun and support theater in our community.”
Poker tournament entry prices are:
Host for 10 — $10,000, with $8,800 tax-deductible
VIP for five — $5,000, with $4,400 tax-deductible
Tier 1 player — $500, with $380 tax-deductible
General entry — $150/person, with $100 tax-deductible
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org/bourbonandbetting.
To learn more about being an event sponsor or table host, call Van Hook at 208-726-9491, ext. 123, or email avanhook@sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.