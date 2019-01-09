Try 1 month for 99¢

HAILEY — Get your Texas hold’em skills ready for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Bourbon and Betting Poker Tournament from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Mint, 116 S. Main St., Hailey. This winter fundraiser will benefit Company of Fools.

The celebratory evening will feature the poker tournament as well as other open casino games including blackjack, roulette and craps. The games are for entertainment only.

In addition to free wine, beer and appetizers, enjoy an exclusive bourbon-tasting with Grand Teton Distillery's award-winning Idaho-made bourbons and vodkas.

“We are excited to bring back Company of Fools’ popular Casino Night, but this time we’ve added some new twists including a poker tournament and bourbon tastings,” development director Alison Van Hook said in a statement. “The Mint is an ideal venue for the event, as it has just recently reopened and shares a storied history with the Liberty Theatre. We hope this event will bring together longtime Company of Fools patrons as well as a new audience that is excited to have fun and support theater in our community.”

Poker tournament entry prices are:

Host for 10 — $10,000, with $8,800 tax-deductible

VIP for five — $5,000, with $4,400 tax-deductible

Tier 1 player — $500, with $380 tax-deductible

General entry — $150/person, with $100 tax-deductible

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to sunvalleycenter.org/bourbonandbetting.

To learn more about being an event sponsor or table host, call Van Hook at 208-726-9491, ext. 123, or email avanhook@sunvalleycenter.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments