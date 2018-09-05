It wasn’t until after he left Twin Falls and was studying architecture in Las Vegas that Gustavo Lopez picked up the guitar and started playing.
And it wouldn’t be until after receiving two university degrees and a decade working in his profession that the guitar would pull him to the other side of the world.
Lopez was born and raised in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2000 before studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and then Washington University in St. Louis, where he received a master’s in architecture.
It was during his time in St. Louis that he gained interest in flamenco, an art form from southern Spain.
“Flamenco has nothing to do with traditional form or harmony. It’s mostly about repeating rhythmic patterns,” musician and scholar Brian Chin said. “It’s like if you have a combination of traditional Spanish music, jazz and some Catholic influences, and you left those in an incubator for a 100 years. Flamenco becomes this living, breathing form.”
Chin collaborated with Lopez on a 2014 flamenco- and jazz-infused album.
Flamenco is known for fast guitars, finger snapping and passionate singing. Lopez said that more than any other element he is drawn to the expression that comes with flamenco music.
“This is an art form that developed from people of lower status,” Lopez said. “It’s born out of real pain.”
Lopez’s particular style of flamenco uses jazz instrumentation and improvisation.
Chin, a professor of music at Seattle Pacific University, suggested Lopez apply for a Fulbright fellowship to study flamenco guitar in Sevilla, Spain.
So, after 10 years of practicing architecture in Seattle, Lopez decided to take a break and pursue learning more about flamenco.
“Music is very much in the moment, and those moments are fleeting,” Lopez said. “But architecture, no moment is really memorable but the final product makes it worth it.”
He studied at the Cristina Heeren Foundation, a school devoted to the art of flamenco music. Lopez said that it’s hard to find instructors for flamenco in the United States.
As part of the Fulbright performing arts fellowship, Lopez conducted more than 36 hours of interviews with flamenco players, ranging from first-year students to living legends like Manolo Sanlucar.
Lopez hopes to turn these interviews into a book that examines flamenco music.
Although his Fulbright fellowship ended, he plans to continue his schooling in Spain.
“I’m going back to school,” he said. “I didn’t quite get everything I wanted to learn.”
