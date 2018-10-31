“Four Tales of Troubled Love”
By: Matthew James Babcock
329 pages. Harvard Square Editions. $22.95
As the title of the book implies, this is a series of four vignettes about love, loss and faith, each having drastically different situations and players.
“Help Phone Thirteen,” the first and longest of the four stories, is the story of a young father whose life implodes after he moves his family across the country. He gets guidance from a mystical voice on a “help phone” and a professional clown masquerading as a social savior.
“Meer, Tarn, Water, Fell” a 40-page short story about a poetry-loathing tour bus driver who plots revenge on his ex-wife, unaware of the daughter he never knew of as she looks for him.
In “Impressions,” a tech CEO finds his marriage and newfound faith at odds.
“The Seal” is the story of a young family that battles professional and personal pressures, but thanks to a captive harbor seal they learn that loving the environment and each other is a matter of instinct.
Rexburg writer Matthew James Babcock is charming with a poetic bent. With sentences like “He’ll tell her how the fireworks spangled the night with rainbow coals, how he looked up and saw the lightning strikes of their generations, their children and children’s children,” it’s hard not to get swept up in the emotion of it all.
He has a couple of recurring themes throughout the book: love, loss, faith and, of course, Idaho. Idaho isn’t the central focus of these stories, but it is the ideal destination for a character who wants to lose himself in a “Podunkville” at his regular corner table in the Nowheresburg Diner and there’s a man called Idaho because that’s where he is from. Babcock weaves Idaho into a larger world; when so many stories take place in New York or Los Angeles, it feels good to have Idaho acknowledged.
The Greek philosopher Empedocles believed that there were two divine powers, love and strife, one deals with the attraction of matter and the other is the separation. Babcock plays with this principle by having the two intertwine; we hurt the ones we love most. Throughout all the stories there is a push and pull for what love really means.
It’s hard to criticize a book when it knows exactly what it is. A selling point on the back of the book is “For beach readers, literature connoisseurs, and book club junkies alike,” this book knows what it is. It’s a charming, schlock filled, cheesy, poetic speed-read. And a perk is that it doesn’t fight it.
It isn’t the most challenging book in the world. It’s not going to change views. But it doesn’t have to. For all those beach readers or book clubs looking for their next read — this is it.
