Book release party

'Discovering Idaho's Scenic Drives and Backroad Treasures' book release party is Aug. 6.

TWIN FALLS — You’re invited to a book release party for “Discovering Idaho’s Scenic Drives and Backroad Treasures” from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Perrine Room, 195 River Vista Place.

Enjoy food, fun and friends. Pick up your pre-ordered copy or buy the book at the event. Enter a drawing for art. The first 35 attendees will get a free gift.

